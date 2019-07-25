







The Minority Leader of the Nigeria Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe said on Thursday that the upper chamber had bent its rule of ‘taking a bow and go’ since the commencement of ministerial screening.





He made this comment after the nominee from Bayelsa State, Timipreye Martin Sylva disclosed in his address to the parliament that he was a member of Bayelsa State House of Assembly in 1992.





Senator Abaribe explained that it was not part of Senate rules for a nominee who had served in State House of Assembly to take a bow and go, but since the development was introduced now, the Bayelsa nominee should be allowed to go.





“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, what is good for the goose, is good for the gander.





“Since we have bent backwards, let us also bend backwards to allow the former Bayelsa House of Assembly member to take a bow and go.





“Let me also remind the chamber that Timipreye Sylva is a lonee to APC after he has been trained by the PDP. Moreso, the Bayelsa caucus has thrown their weight behind the former Governor to a Minister”, the Minority leader said.





In his remarks, Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan applauded Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson for openly supporting the nominee from Bayelsa despite their political differences.





“Let me remark that what the Governor of Bayelsa did and what the caucus did to support shows patriotism and is healthy for Nigerian democracy. ”