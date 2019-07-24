



Some ministerial nominees have started arriving the National Assembly for their screening by the Senate today.





President Muhammadu Buhari had sent the list of 43 ministerial nominees to the Senate on Tuesday for screening and ratification.

The Senate had yesterday suspended their recess to begin screening of the ministerial nominees from today, which was why some of the nominees had arrived the National Assembly for the exercise.





Some ministerial nominees already on ground for the exercise are: Mr. Adamu Adamu, Sunday Dare, George Akume, Ogbonnaya Onu and Olorunnimbe Mamora.