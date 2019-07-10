



The Nigerian Senate has issued a warning to President Muhammadu Buhari over the delay in the submission of ministerial list.





The Red Chamber said the President’s action will not disrupt its planned annual vacation billed to kick off by end of this July.





President Buhari took oath of office six weeks ago at a low-key ceremony in Abuja, but is yet to appoint his new cabinet.





The Senate Spokesman, Adedayo Adeyeye, who addressed newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, said the upper chamber was handicapped in deciding when Buhari will forward his ministerial list to them.

He said they were also not constitutionally empowered to request for the list from the president.





He said, “That is the prerogative of the Executive. We are not going to help them to do their job. The Senate cannot generate the list of ministers on its own.





“It is the prerogative of the President to send his ministerial nominee list to the Senate and when he does that we will consider it.





“That is our constitutional mandate. It is not even within our powers to even advise. We will wait until the matter is transmitted to us.





“The executive are aware of the timetable of the Senate. There is a particular time the Senate will go on recess. That being in mind they should be mindful of when they will carry out this constitutional responsibility.”