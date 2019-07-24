



The member representing EHIME MBANO/ IHITE Uboma/ Ubowo Federal Constituency Emeka Nwajiuba (Accord, Imo), who was recently announced as a ministerial nominee, has decamped from the Accord Party to the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Wednesday.





The Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase made the announcement while reading a letter from the lawmaker.

Nwajiuba was nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari as a ministerial nominee and he has now decamped to the ruling APC.





The Deputy Speaker added that Toby Okechukwu would lead a delegation of the House to support Nwajubia for his screening at the Senate.





Details later…