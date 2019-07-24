 Ministerial appointment: Rep decamps to APC 24hrs after nomination by Buhari | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Ministerial appointment: Rep decamps to APC 24hrs after nomination by Buhari

4:16 PM 0
A+ A-



The member representing EHIME MBANO/ IHITE Uboma/ Ubowo Federal Constituency Emeka Nwajiuba (Accord, Imo), who was recently announced as a ministerial nominee, has decamped from the Accord Party to the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Wednesday.

The Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase made the announcement while reading a letter from the lawmaker.

Nwajiuba was nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari as a ministerial nominee and he has now decamped to the ruling APC.

The Deputy Speaker added that Toby Okechukwu would lead a delegation of the House to support Nwajubia for his screening at the Senate.

Details later…





KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top