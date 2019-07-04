



The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC)to shelve its proposed industrial action over alleged delay in implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage.





Lawan made the appeal when the executives of the NLC and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, (PASAN) led by Mr Ayuba Waba and Sunday Sabiyi paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.





Lawan called for further understanding and patriotism, adding that some states had started paying the agreed minimum wage.





“We should not encourage personal issue to overshadow our collective responsibility to nation building.









“We will journey with you to ensure absolute implementation of the minimum wage by the Federal government.” Lawan pleaded.





He also assured PASAN to collaborate with the management and leadership of the National Assembly, urging it to present issue-based arguments, instead on engaging strike action to press home its demands.





He also said the ninth assembly would not be detracted, but remained focused in pursing growth in every sector of the country.





The NLC President later presented a congratulatory card to Lawan on his emergence as the Chairman of the National Assembly.





He also pledged the commitment and collaboration of the labour unions to the legislators.





Earlier, the Chairman, PASAN, Sunday Sabiyi congratulated Lawan on what he described an impressive emergence as the President of the Senate.





He urged him to put into use, his wealth of experience as a ranking senator to the service and protection of the interests of Nigerians.





Sabiyi used the occasion to present the demands of the parliamentary staff in National Assembly.





He listed the demands to include implementation of 2018 arrears of 28 percent and balance of 50 percent consolidated Legislative salary, implementation of the condition of service, recently approved by the eight National Assembly, training of staff, health insurance and life insurance premium.