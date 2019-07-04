Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi will play no part in the team’s quest for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title in Egypt after the group phase due to a knee injury.Mikel, who recently signed a two-year contract with Turkish Super Lig outfit, Trabzonspor copped the injury in Super Eagles’ 2-0 loss to the Barea of Madagascar last Sunday at the Alexandria Stadium.The former Chelsea midfielder has not trained with the rest of the squad this week as a result of the setback.It was scooped from a reliable camp source that Mikel will not be able to make an appearance for the team again in the competition due to the injury.The 31-year-old has made two appearances for the Super Eagles at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt – in the 1-0 win over Burundi and the 2-0 defeat to Madagascar.Mikel’s performances have however come under scrutiny due to his failure to make much impact in the two games.He failed to complete 90 minutes in both matches and was left on the substitute bench in Nigeria’s second game against the Syli Nationale of Guinea.The Super Eagles will battle perennial rivals Cameroon in the Round of 16 on Saturday at the Alexandria Stadium. Kick-off is 5pm, Nigerian time.