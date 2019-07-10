John Obi Mikel has returned to full training and is in line to make his Nigeria return in Wednesday’s Africa Cup of Nations clash with South Africa at Cairo Stadium.The 2013 Afcon winner is back in contention for Gernot Rohr’s side after recovering from a knee injury which has kept him out of the tournament.He took part in light training during the team’s recovery session on Sunday morning, seven days after he limped out of Nigeria’s 2-0 defeat to Madagascar.Mikel missed the Round of 16 tie against Cameroon – with Odion Ighalo sending Nigeria to the last eight his brace.But the 32-year-old is now available to return, along with Shehu Abdullahi (hamstring), who was absent since his knock versus Guinea.Given the importance of the showdown, Gernot Rohr may choose to keep faith with same team that dismissed the reigning African kings.South Africa chase their first win over Nigeria in Afcon history. They have lost all previous encounters versus the three-time African kings.