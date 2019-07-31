The Fédération Internationale de Football Association on Wednesday officially announced the top ten players nominated for the 2019 ‘The Best Men’s Player Nominees’.The players which include, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Frankie De Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Eden Hazard, Harry Kane, Sadio Mane, Kylian Mbappe, Mo Salah, and Virgil Van Dijk.According to FIFA, voting is now opened and the decision will be split between four key pillars of the beautiful game: the players, the coaches, the fans and the media.