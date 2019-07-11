



Manchester United are set to sign a £45million Serie A defender, Nikola Milenkovic, from Fiorentina in this summer’s transfer window.





Milenkovic has been a long-term transfer target for the Premier League giants.





According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Man United have already approached the Serie A club over the possibility of signing the 21-year-old.





The Italian newspaper is reporting that Man United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants the club’s board to sign Milenkovic as an alternative to Leicester City defender, Harry Maguire, after Red Devils were unwilling to meet the Foxes’ valuation for the England star.





Maguire has been targeted by Manchester United after another impressive campaign with The Foxes.





Maguire has been a Leicester player for two years, joining in a £17million move from Hull in 2017.





The centre-back was a target for former Man United manager, Jose Mourinho, last summer, but the club were put off by Leicester’s valuation.