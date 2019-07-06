“1. Kill the Negatives in ur life



2. Be open to new ways and ideas, remove all the misconceptions about life away



3. State and prepare your ambitions and fry out plans to achieve them



4. Work smart, never miss an opportunity that could satisfy you in future.”

A Ghanaian man identified as Nene Kabutey Dosoo, who caught a rat in his living room, has taken to Facebook to share what he did to it.He revealed that he killed the rat but rather than disposing of the body, he decided to cook something edible with it.According to Dosoo, he prepared and ate the rat with jollof rice.He further shared four steps to satisfaction.He wrote;However, some types of Rats can and cannot be eaten.Edible rats are those found in the bush or thick forests.The inedible ones are those found in our homes which are really unhealthy to consume.