



A spiritual leader, Satguru Maharaj Ji, on Monday advised President Muhammadu Buhari on how best to tackle insecurity in the country.





He said it was high time President Buhari made Nigerian Army rank above their counterparts in the world, in welfare, to improve their productivity.





Maharaj Ji spoke with journalists on Monday at his missionary village along Ibadan-Lagos expressway.





According to the cleric, his appeal was against the backdrop of a statement made by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, that there is an inadequate commitment by soldiers involved in the war against insurgents. https://dailypost.ng/2019/06/24/flush-lazy-soldiers-buratai-charges-commanders/

Maharaj Ji, however, said the need to improve the welfare of officers of the Nigerian Army was long overdue.





He stated that this should start from conducive accommodation, good healthcare and free education for their children.





“The maintenance and sustainability of the Nigerian Army as the nation’s defence must be locally self-motivated and controlled to gradually become one strong entity free from any external pressure that could influence coups which were based on ethnic, tribal and religious sentiments.





“The soldiers lacked responsible nationalistic leadership purview, training, orientation and proper history of pre-colonial and post-independence of Nigeria and Africa and that is why we were unable to get there after about ten military governments.





“I beg President Buhari and other stakeholders in the polity to seriously look into General Buratai’s statement by committing towards improvements in the Nigerian Army to make it one of the most exciting and educative national institution and to ensure the safety and territorial integrity of Nigerians and Nigeria,” he said.





Going further, Maharaj Ji said the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin by suspected herdsmen was a slap on the face of the Yoruba nation and its tradition.





He implored President Buhari to quickly consider the establishment of State Police so as to stop the “insanity” that could not only totally tarnish his image as a statesman but also turn the odds against his regime for being sectional and insensitive.