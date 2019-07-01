



Sam Adeyemi, senior pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, has demanded prayers for the church and families of the accused and accuser in the allegation levelled against Biodun Fatoyinbo.





On Friday, Busola Dakolo, celebrity photographer and wife of Timi Dakolo had alleged that she was raped by Fatoyinbo, founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), an allegation the pastor denied.





In an Instagram post on Monday, Adeyemi said there should be a legal process to establish the truth on the rape allegation against Fatoyinbo.





“My attention has been drawn to the allegations of rape made against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo by Mrs Busola Dakolo. These are, no doubt, serious allegations. Rape is a crime and I say a firm NO to rape,” he said.

“As Christians, it is only appropriate for us to seek for truth, justice, healing, and restoration for all involved. The Bible instructs us to do this with humility (Galatians 6:1).





“While these are still allegations, I emphatise with Mrs Dakolo and everyone that has been affected, and I pray God’s peace for them at this time.





“While the allegations have been refuted, I hope there will be a process, legal or counseling, to establish the truth in these circumstances.





“Meanwhile, let us pray for peace and strength for everyone hurting in this process, for the families of the accusers and the accused, and the Church.”