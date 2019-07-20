Super Eagles star striker, Odion Ighalo has announced his retirement from the national team after winning the golden boot award at the just concluded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.





Ighalo made the announcement via his Instagram page on Saturday morning.





His retirement from the national team stemmed from the serious abuse he suffered after Nigeria’s early exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.





The 30-year old was blamed for the 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the Eagles last group D game in St. Petersburg.

A similar occurrence happened in the three-time African champions last group B AFCON game against Madagascar where he was faulted for not finding the back of the net in the Eagles 2-0 lost to the debutant at the African football showpiece in Alexandria.





“This is one of the most difficult career decisions I have had to take. It’s been an amazing 5 years journey, but after due consultation and extensive discussion with my family I have decided it’s time for me to retire from the National team,” Ighalo posted on his IG wall.





“It’s has been an eventful and most memorable opportunity to serve my country with pride, passion and to contribute my quota to the development of our football, the memories would stay with me for a long time and I’m immensely grateful.





“It is now time to concentrate in club football and give the younger players chance to learn and grow. I would love to thank NFF, coach Gernot Rohr for believing in me against all odds, to my team mates for their professionalism and team spirit without you guys I wouldn’t have achieved so much with this team. To NIGERIA football fans all over the world, I SAY THANK YOU, you were always there to cheer us on and our 13th players everytime we step into the pitch. I will be watching and cheering the SUPER EAGLES from this side. THANK YOU……signing OUT ✍🏽🦅🇳🇬🙏🏽 ”

The Shanghai Shenhua striker also revealed that he had suffered same hamstring injury that occurred few weeks to the commencement of the 2019 AFCON.





“This is the most difficult season in my club career but playing for my country has always been a dream and this is the last big tournament in my international career, I’m so unlucky to have got the same injury and especially this period that my team needs me, I feel so sorry for the fans that I will be missing some games but I will work had to be back ASAP to end the season very well

💙💙💙🙏🏽

”

Odion Ighalo made his international debut for the Super Eagles in the 1-0 lost to Uganda in a friendly in Uyo under coach Daniel Amokachi.





Ighalo scored seven goals in the 2019 AFCON qualification campaign, the most by any player, to help Nigeria qualify for the finals in Egypt.





He made 35 appearances for Nigeria, scoring 16 goals.