The Lekki toll plazas will be opened free of charge to motorists during the rush hours on Thursday (today), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said.According to him, the plazas will be open for free passage of vehicles between 6.30pm to 9.30am and 4.30pm to 8pm.The governor spoke while addressing state House correspondents after a tour of the Victoria Island-Lekki-Ajah area over traffic and flooding issues.He said the opening of the toll plazas was to find solution to the problems of gridlock in the Victoria Island-Lekki-Oniru corridor.The governor stated, “We want to do a real simulation of traffic study. When you open the toll plazas, where does the traffic get to? Does it disperse and go completely away or do we transfer it somewhere else?“It is only when we do this at the peak hour we would be able to understand and appreciate what would be the effect of it.“We just want to do a study and also appreciate Lagosians that we are not unmindful of the challenge we have with the two plazas; but our government wants to bring about a different journey time and the way we want to do it is to have online real time study of what all the issues are.”Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that from October 1, the entire software of the Admiralty bridge would become electronic, which implied that motorists would no longer pay cash.He said, “We are trying to reconfigure and come up with a solution which will take us three months, from now to October, that will reduce traffic and journey time by 50 per cent,” the governor added.