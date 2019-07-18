



The Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has called on the people of the South-east and South-south to immediately leave the North, following calls by Northern Elders Forum, NEF, and Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG for Fulani people to leave the South.





In a statement signed and issued by the Chief Press Secretary of BNYL, Comrade Kufre Obot, the group appealed to the people of South-east and South-south to return home or risk being killed after the 30th July ultimantum by CNG.





BNYL claimed that it was because of its threats to retaliate any unfortunate incident against people of the old Eastern region that prompted the call for Fulani to leave the south by the northern elders and CNG.





“We met at a closed door today after reading the statement from northern elders and their CNGs, we resolve to equally call on the Igbo, Efik-Ibibio, Ejagham, Ogoni, Uhrobo, Ijaw and other tribes from the South south to return home before the 30th ultimatum only if their life is more precious to them than their Business, they should return and at least observe if the ultimatum is a joke or not before concluding,” the statement added.

BNYL however vowed not to tolerate the killing of any Easterner in the North even as it stated that the call for Fulani to leave the south was a signal.





“It is a signal and we are ready to face it in whatever ways they want,” the group said.