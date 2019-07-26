



Rebeca Sharibu, mother of Dapchi schoolgirl abducted by Boko Haram, Leah Sharibu, has expressed hope that her daughter will return alive.





Speaking with the Nation, Sharibu urged Boko Haram insurgents to release her daughter as she is only a little girl who does not deserve what she is going through at the moment.





“No matter how long it takes, my hope is still alive that my daughter will come back alive from Boko Haram. I still look forward to that day and I am confident that she will return.

“I also want to still appeal to the people that are holding my daughter to please have mercy on her and release her without any condition.





“She does not know anything. What has she done to deserve what she is going through?” she said.