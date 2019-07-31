



Mrs Rebecca Sharibu, the mother of Leah Sharibu has pleaded with the Federal Government to intensify efforts towards her daughter’s release from Boko Haram captivity.





Rebecca who made the call on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said, “I still plead with the Federal Government, organisations and individuals to intensify efforts for the release of my daughter, Leah, who has been in the hands of insurgents for one year and five months.





Also speaking, Miss Aisha Kachalla, Leah’s friend, who was also abducted by the terrorists but was released, said she was worried on the whereabouts of Leah, who has been in continued detention by the terrorists.





“I often cry when I remember my friend Leah. I don’t know where she is.





“I don’t believe she is dead because there is no proof of her death. Her corpse has not appeared in any television station or newspaper.” Kachalla said.





Rebeca Sharibu, had expressed hope that her daughter will return alive.





She had said, “No matter how long it takes, my hope is still alive that my daughter will come back alive from Boko Haram. I still look forward to that day and I am confident that she will return.