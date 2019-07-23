



Ahmad Lawan, president of the senate, says he will not invite the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to intervene when there is a crisis between him and any senator.





Lawan rejected their offer when he received the forum led by Abba Dalori at his office in Abuja on Monday.





Dalori, Borno APC chairman, had offered Lawan their role as peacemakers in case there is an issue between him and any lawmaker.





He also advised the APC senators to ensure a smooth working relationship with the executive.





In response, Lawan said: “I don’t think I will ever invite you to come and intervene on my behalf when I will have any issue with any senator.”





The president of the senate said if there is a disagreement between them, “the matter would be resolved among us.”





“We campaigned for elections into the offices of the president of the senate and deputy president of the senate, the party must have seen how loyal and committed senators were,” he said.





“I owe them a lot and should I disagree with someone, the matter would be resolved among us.





“The executive and the legislature in this respect with the dominance of the APC in the Senate and the APC administration, we have one course, one focus and one direction.”



