



Mr. Ayo Owolabi, father to Channels Television reporter, Precious Owolabi, killed by stray bullet during the Shi’ites, police clash last Monday, has demanded a probe of Garki Hospital over alleged poor handling of the emergency.





Precious Owalbi alongside a senior police officer was killed during the Shiites and Police clash





Speaking on Sunday during a condolence visit to the family by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Kaduna, Owolabi blamed the doctor, who was supposed to perform surgery on his son, for being absent after he was initially stabilised.





The Vice President was accompanied by Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Ibrahim Shuaibu, top security chiefs and traditional leaders, to the family.





“There is nothing anyone can do in a situation like this. One has to take it as one of those challenges of life. I felt pained.





“The only thing that made me sad outside the event was that, when I learnt about what happened immediately after he was shot.





“He was taken to the first hospital where they said they could not handle his case and was referred to Garki hospital where he was attended to and was stabilised.





“But the doctor, who was supposed to do surgery on him, was far away. Possibly if he was available, the boy’s life would have been saved and that would have saved us from this agony we found ourselves in for the past one week.





“I would have loved to find out why the doctor was not around. And what step has the management of that hospital taken on that doctor’s action.





“I saw the boy in a video sitting down, holding his tommy and bleeding. But the doctor to do the surgery was nowhere to be found,” Owolabi said.





Precious Owolabi has been buried in Wusasa cemetery, Zaria in Kaduna state.





Osinbajo, during the visit to the family, described the death as great loss to the nation and a national tragedy that would never be forgotten in history.