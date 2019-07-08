Lagos residents have faulted the governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over the $5,000 he donated to each Nigerian player for the Round of 16 victory over the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.The governor made the donation, which amounts to $115,000 (N41.4m) for 23 players in the team, excluding the technical crew and support staff, during the half time pep talk with the players.It was learnt that Sanwo-Olu made the donation as part of efforts to help revive the Eagles chances, who were then losing 2-1 to the Cameroonians.According to a statement by the Nigeria Football Federation, Captain Hosea Wells-Okunbor, who was a part of the delegation, also gifted the Eagles $20,000 each.Reacting to their governor’s donation, Lagos residents said the money could have been used to solve some challenges confronting the state.They suggested that the money could have been spent on fixing some of the bad roads, renovating of schools and equipping of security officials in the state.One of them, Banky said, “Sanwo-Olu is gifting players who are as rich as him or even richer $5000, while Mile 2 to Badagry road is totally impassable. What a country we are living in!”Agbaja Isa complained that, “Why are you giving them money when they are simply doing their jobs? There are many schools and indigent students that such huge money could be given to.”“Sanwo-Olu, your roads in Lagos are disaster. Instead of you to do something about it, you are flying up and down to watch a match that you can view at your home,” Epijoe added.Tony Opara said, “I am disappointed with Sanwo-Olu.”“The last time I checked, the team was called the Super Eagles of Nigeria, not of Lagos State,” Oduche Azih said while querying the Governor’s donation.Babatunde Gbadamosi added, “While Lagosians struggle with horrible roads and no commissioners, the governor is in Egypt, watching football.”Ayo Ogundimu said, “Sanwo-Olu displays his misplaced priority by attending a football match in Egypt, in the face of a multitude of problems in Eko.”