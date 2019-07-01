The Lagos State Government on Monday said it was set to embark on massive rehabilitation of some dilapidated public schools across the state to ensure conducive teaching and learning environment.The Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, made the disclosure during an inspection of some public schools in the state.Some of the schools inspected were Maryland Nursery and Primary school in Maryland and Ahmad Memorial Muslim Nursery Primary in Agege.“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration is prioritising educational sector because the education of our children is important and the environment where they are taught is equally important.“One of the reasons, we are here is to see for ourselves the state of some of our schools so that we can come up with strategies to put them in good shapes.“Very soon our children will be going on holiday, and before they resume we want to make sure we achieve some infrastructure upgrade,” Hamzat said.“We want to protect our children from the sun and the rain when they are learning in their classrooms. We want to decongest some of the classrooms. We also noticed that some of the doors, windows, and furniture are bad.“We saw a whole lot of structural issues and we want to make sure that our children are comfortable when they in the school,” he said.