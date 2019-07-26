



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ogun State Command, has announced that there will be a partial closure of a section of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway for rehabilitation.





In a statement, Florence Okpe, the agency’s route commander and public education officer, said the construction firm, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, will begin the rehabilitation of the lanes inward Lagos from August 3.





He said the Lagos-inbound traffic will be diverted to the second lane, as he urged motorists to drive within the speed limit of 50km per hour.





“This is to bring to the attention of the public, that in view of the ongoing road rehabilitation work on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, the construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC has notified the Corps of extension of rehabilitation work on the Expressway from around Berger to KARA bridge (otherwise known as Ogun river bridge, around the Kara cattle market) on the Lagos-Ibadan section of the Expressway, covering 1.4 kilometers commencing from Saturday 03 August 2019.





“The rehabilitation work which would initially affect 600 meters of the corridor would cause the temporary closure of the inward Lagos traffic, to enable the construction company effect the rehabilitation of the road and temporary diversion of traffic that would transfer the Lagos inbound traffic to the same carriageway conveying traffic outward Lagos, thereby making both the traffic inward and outward Lagos accommodated on the same section of the Expressway.





“The general public ,especially motorists are advised to use alternative corridors like the Epe/Ajah – Ijebu – Ode ; Lagos – Ota – Itori – Abeokuta, and Ikorodu – Sagamu as alternative routes to access Lagos,” the statement read.