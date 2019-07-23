



Winifred Oyo-Ita, head of the civil service of the federation, says the delay in the implementation of the new minimum wage is as a result of unrealistic demands by labour unions.





She made this known while speaking with journalists at the opening ceremony of a retreat on 2017-2020 federal civil service strategy and implementation plan in Abuja.





The event was organised by the office of the head of the civil service of the federation.





President Muhammadu Buhari signed the national minimum wage bill into law in April, after which he inaugurated a committee for its implementation.





However, negotiation between the federal government and the joint national public negotiation council broke down two weeks ago over differences in percentage increase in the salaries of workers.





The federal government’s representatives in the technical committee had reportedly proposed 9.5 percent salary increase for workers on grade levels 07 to 14 and five percent increase for employees on grade levels 15 to 17, labour representatives demanded 30 percent salary increase for workers on grade levels seven to 14 and 25 percent for workers on grade levels 15 to 17.





Oyo-Ita said the committee will seek the approval of the president on the implementation of the new minimum wage, while negotiation among the committee members continues.





“President Buhari is keen on the implementation of new Minimum Wage and that is why the committee set up on the consequential adjustment arising from the new Minimum Wage has been meeting unions within labour union and public service to arrive at a consequential adjustment,” she said.





“There were a few not very realistic demands from the unions and so as not to continue delaying the implementation of the well thought out and dear policy of the President, we have to go ahead and seek his approval for the implementation while we continue discussion on the consequential adjustment.”