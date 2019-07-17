



The Kwara state house of assembly has commenced investigation into the alleged transfer of the ownership of a four-bedroom chalet to Bukola Saraki, former senate president.





The house, on Tuesday, directed its committee on land, housing and urban development to investigate the transfer and report back in two days.





The building named Alimi lodge is located on Alimi road in GRA, llorin, the state capital.





The issue was raised under matters of urgent public importance by Omotayo Awodiji, assembly member representing lrepodun constituency.





Awodiji told the house that the lodge was transferred to Saraki under the state’s pension law for governors and deputy governors.





He said the ownership of the lodge was not transferable as it was meant for an incumbent governor of the state.





Danladi Yakubu-Salihu, speaker of the house, said there was the need for the house to investigate the matter.





He said such action will put an end to all forms of abnormality in the state.





Saraki, a two-term governor of Kwara, is also being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).



