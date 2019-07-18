The abductors of Mrs. Beauty Siasia, mother of ex-Super Eagles coach and striker, Samson Siasia, has reportedly demanded N70 million for her release.It was gathered that Samson Siasia, has spoken to his mother and two others abducted from their homes in Odoni community in Sagbama Local Government Area Bayelsa State by unknown gunmen.One of the gunmen was said to have reportedly called Siasia with a foreign number, demanded N70m for the release of his 76-year-old mother.This is the second time in four years that gunmen have abducted Siasia’s mother and demanded a ransom.Madam Beauty Ogere Siasia was first kidnapped in November 2015 and was released 12 days after a ransom was paid.Gunmen had invaded the sleepy agrarian community in the wee hours of the Monday morning, broke into the apartment of Mrs Siasia and took her away to an unknown destination.Aside from Siasia’s mother, two other women were also abducted including the mother of the owner of a local mortuary service firm in the area known as “Do NaNa”.