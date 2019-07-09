



Controversial blogger, Kemi Olunloyo has given some evidence to show that Busola Dakolo lied in her rape allegation against pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA.





Kemi Olunloyo who took it upon herself to investigate the allegation revealed that the incident, whether rape or consensual sex, never happened.





“A lot of people don’t understand the mathematical aspect of the case with Busola Dakolo and the COZA rape scandal. Busola said at one point that the pastor’s wife called her to come and babysit their daughter. And then the pastor picked her up and they stopped in the bush and he had sex with her… bend her over on top of the bonnet, behind the car. She had these stories of things that didn’t happen. Many of you are saying that “okay he didn’t rape her, it was consensual but still, that’s underaged sex”. But the fact is that it never even happened,” she said in an Instagram video.





She added that the dates the alleged rape took place as given by Busola Dakolo do not add up.





“Busola lied about it, yes she lied about it. Because if she said she was 17 and that she was picked up by a pastor to go babysit his kid per the pastor’s wife’s phone call, and that the pastor’s wife was told that “I’m I your house girl or what?”. At the same time, this little baby was born in 2002. If Shindara was born in 2002, how could they have called you in 1999, or even in 2000 or 2001 before the baby was born? Busola didn’t add her dates up properly”, she said.





Kemi Olunloyo added that if the baby Busola Dakolo went to babysit was born in 2002, then she was probably 19 or 20 by then. This rules out any case of sex with an underage girl which some are trying to level against pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.





“The pastor and his wife couldn’t have kids. They prayed for kids and three to four years later they had a kid. From 1999 to 2002 should be three years. And even if you went to babysit that child in 2002, you were 19 or 20, you were no longer underage. So this talk about “he sent me over, raped me two or three times”… If somebody raped you in your house, will you follow them to your house to go babysit a child? It didn’t add up Busola, it didn’t add up. But then, the baby wasn’t born till 2002, so let’s forget 1999. In 2002, you should have been possibly 20-years old”, she concluded.