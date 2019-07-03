



Prolific Nigerian dancer and showbiz personality, Kafayat Shafau Ameh fondly called Kaffy has slammed controversial singer, Naira Marely over his new dance style ‘Soapy’ geared towards promoting his song with the same title.Music pundits believe the song is an indirect way of promoting masturbation amongst young Nigerians.Kaffy criticised the dance style saying it is a ‘disgusting immoral dance’.According to her:”I am sorry, but I cannot take this. In the history of Nigerian dance, I have never seen a more disgusting immoral dance like the so-called Soapy. It should never be encouraged. I am really disappointed”.Her opinion has sparked diverse opinion with a few Naira Marley fans slamming the acclaimed dancer.