



A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna has upheld the nomination of Malam Nasiru El-Rufai as the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate for the governorship of the State.





The court ruled on Thursday that El-Rufai was properly nominated as the APC Governorship Candidate for the 2019 governorship election in the State.





Yahaya Shinko, a former member of the APC, had filed a suit at the court, challenging El-Rufai’s nomination.





He asked the court to set aside El-Rufai’s nomination.





However, in his ruling on Thursday, the presiding Judge, Justice Zainab Abubakar held that Yahaya Shinko’s case lacks merit and affirmed the validity of the APC primaries.





According to the judge, the suit was filed beyond the 14 days given to institute an action challenging the outcome of the said election.





She struck out the matter for lack of competence and merit.