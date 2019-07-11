



The Kaduna state house of assembly has rejected the nomination of Aliyu Abubakar as commissioner for agriculture.





While other nominees were cleared, Aminu Shagali, the speaker, asked the nominee why he wanted to serve in a government that he attacks its policies.





Abubakar had reportedly criticised some policies of el-Rufai.





“You criticized the same administration that is about to employ you now in one of your posts on Facebook. You said there’s nothing good about the education policy and attacked the governor,” he said.

”The governor still chose you based on your merits, your CV was chosen among about 10 CVs presented to the governor, do you think it’s honourable to accept this nomination? To work for an administration whom you think is a bad one?”





The speaker said since 2017, Abubakar has been criticising the education policy of the governor, which according to Shagali, is one of the best.





“In your Facebook account, you said there is nothing like making Kaduna state great again, it is a deceptive cliche used by politicians to deceive the masses, we will make Kaduna great at appropriate time,” the speaker said.





“You said it is a responsibility for those who are truly sincere not for those who are inherently sarcastic. You also said el-Rufai must learn to tackle issues with human face. You said you are an advocate of change that goes to the root and cause (of a problem) not only the symptoms.





“You also said in the same post: stop comparing me with el-Rufai who thinks he is more intelligent than intelligence itself. You however said you are a humble human being that believes that all that glitters is not gold there is nothing authoritarian in insisting on the truth and never speak truth.





“You also said that you detest insincerity as there are better ways of genuinely solving problems.”





Abubakar was dumbfounded when confronted with the questions. He was not given time to defend himself.





In an interview with journalists shortly after the plenary session, chairman house committee on media and public affairs, Tanimu Musa, said the Abubakar’s nomination was rejected because he criticised the el-Rufai administration.





“The evil that men do lives even after them, Jaafaru has been a critic of this administration on social media

”The nominee has been criticising the government, so why did he want to work with the government you have been criticising before” Musa said.