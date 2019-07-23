



After the wait, President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the names of his ministerial nominees to the senate.





The president sent in 42 names. We had earlier reported that only about 12 ministers were re-appointed by the president.









Former Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali and former Agric Minister, Audu Ogbe were among other ministers that have been dumped by President Muhammadu Buhari.





Buhari forwarded his Ministerial nominees to the Senate with Senator Godswill Akpabio, Gbemisola Saraki, Lai Mohammed George Akume and others making the list.





However, the likes of Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali, Ibe Kachikwu Solomon Dalung, Audu Ogbeh were not re-appointed.





Here is a full list of ministers not re-appointed:





1. Solomon Dalung

2. Audu Ogbeh

3. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu

4. Udoma Udo Udoma

5. Abdulrahman Dambazzau

6. Aisha Abubakar

7. Usani Uguru Usani

8. Mansur Dan-Ali

9. Adebayo Shittu

10. Okechukwu Enelamah

11. Heineken Lokpobori

12. Stephen Ocheni

13. Usman Jubril

14. Amina Mohammed

15. Isaac Adewole