



Former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani has said it’s a privilege for any of the nominees on the President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial list to have been chosen to serve.In an interview with News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Enugu State, Nnamani observed that the president had discharged his executive rights by choosing those who would work closely with him in any capacity.“When the president of a country chooses anyone that he wishes to work with, if you are a loyal party man, you have to respect the choice and our expectation is for them to justify the reason they are selected,’’ he said.He also applauded the renomination of former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama.Nnamani described Onyeama as a humble technocrat whose international contacts, exposure and versatility had helped in restoring the pride of the country in the comity of nations.(NAN)