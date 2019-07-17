



The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed has revealed that he was sent back for being too short in height to start school in 1960.





In his address at the red Chambers on Wednesday while addressing Senators on his profile to be confirmed as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria, he said, by the time he came back for enrolment in 1961, “his height has not improved.”





He further said, he was allowed to start school despite his height challenges, when he was discovered to be very intelligent in responses to questions put to him by the teachers.





“In 1960, I went to be enrolled in school, but because I was too short and smallish, I was asked to go back to return the following year. ”

“Again in 1961, I went back, but my height had not improved, but because when they asked me, I would answer intelligently, they now admitted me.”





President Muhammadu Buhari in an executive communication to the Senate asked for his confirmation as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria after six months in acting capacity.





Justice Tanko was born in Doguwa, in the present day Kano, North West, Nigeria in 1953 and appeared before the Senators alongside other Justices of the Supreme Court for his confirmation.