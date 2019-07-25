 JUST IN: House committees increase from 96 to 109 as Gbajabiamila names chairpersons | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » JUST IN: House committees increase from 96 to 109 as Gbajabiamila names chairpersons

5:25 PM 0
A+ A-

JUST IN: House committees increase from 96 to 109 as Gbaja names chairpersons

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, has named heads of the house standing committees.

This is even as 13 additional committees have been set up, increasing the number from 96 to 109.

The setting up of the committees follows the adoption of the report by an ad-hoc committee reviewing the house standing order during plenary on Thursday.

More to follow…






KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top