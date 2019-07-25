Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, has named heads of the house standing committees.
This is even as 13 additional committees have been set up, increasing the number from 96 to 109.
The setting up of the committees follows the adoption of the report by an ad-hoc committee reviewing the house standing order during plenary on Thursday.
More to follow…
