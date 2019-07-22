



Four in-laws of former President Goodluck Jonathan have been arrested by operatives of the Operation Puff Adder of the Bayelsa State Police Command.





They were arrested over their alleged involvement in the breaking in of Jonathan’s home in Otuoke community in Ogbia local government area, carting away jewerries, custom-made walking stick and other valuables worth over N.3billion.





It was gathered from a source in the community that some substantial sum of money was also carted away.





The four suspects include: two brothers former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, and two ladies suspected to be members of the Jonathan’s family.

The two brothers to the former First Lady were identified as: Mowsor Princewill Oba and Boma Rasheed Oba. The other two female suspect are yet to be identified.





It was gathered that one of the arrested suspects, who is a management staff of the Aridolf Resort, Hotel and Spa owned by the former first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, had mysteriously duplicated the keys to the rooms where the valuables were kept and led the forceful entry and gradual looting of the valuables.





It was also gathered that after some domestic staff to the former President discovered the robbery, he was informed and he quickly called in men of the Bayelsa Police Command to effect their arrest and recover the looted valuables.





Another source close to the former First family revealed that the former First lady was also shocked and disgusted by the grand theft and wondered why the arrested management staff of his hotel did not steal her money instead masterminded the looting of his husband’s valuables.





Further investigations revealed that the suspects are showing signs of remorse and regretting their actions, “they are already making useful confession to the police and some monies from the proceeds are being recovered,” the source said.





A Police source revealed that the suspects were relatives who were entrusted with the house but betrayed the trust and looted the home.





When contacted on the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Asimin Butwats told our correspondent, “I will get the detail to you later today, please”.