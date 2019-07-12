Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday called for electoral reforms to strengthen the nation’s democracy.He said the appointment of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and election petition tribunals should not be handled by the President, who he described as a powerful politician.Dr. Jonathan said it is important that another body outside the Presidency should set up the electoral management body and the tribunal to guarantee impartiality, neutrality and credibility of the process.The former President also reiterated his call for the implementation of the 2014 National Conference, which he set up, saying the implementation of the report would resolve parts of the national question.Dr Jonathan spoke at the presentation of a book, titled: The Dream: Pursuing the Black Renaissance Through the Murky Waters of Nigerian Politics, written by Afenifere chieftain, Senator Femi Okunrounmu.The ceremony, which held at Afe Babalola Hall of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Yaba, was part of the ceremony marking the author’s 80th birthday.At the ceremony, chaired by Dr Jonathan, were Oyo State Deputy Governor Remi Olaniyan, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, book reviewer Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN), Dr. Amos Akingba, Alhaja Ganiat Fawehinmi, Mohammed Fawehinmi, Yeye Bola Doherty, Chief Supo Sonibare, Prof. Ope Adekunle, Dr. Dapo Afonja, Senator Gbenga Kaka, Prof. Wale Adebanwi, and Mr. Odia Ofeimun.Paying tribute to Okunrounmu, ex-President Jonathan described him as a patriot who had rendered great service to Nigeria.