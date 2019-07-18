Wizkid’s manager and mother of his third child, Jada Pollock has debunked the allegation that the self-proclaimed ‘Star boy’ assaults her.Recall that Pullock had on July 16th disclosed via her Instastories that she is in an abusive relationship with the singer.According to her:“From today, Ayo and I will no longer work together.”I have been in an abusive relationship with him for years. Covering up for him time and time again and I am tired.“Wiz continuously puts his hands on me, leaves me with bruises that I cover up from the world, including my friends and family.“It often feels like we are at war in the same house. I have done all I can to keep this all together but from today, I let go.“You can support someone as much as you can but at some point, you have to value yourself. I can’t raise my son in this kind of unhealthy environment.”In a new development, Jada took to her Instagram stories saying her Instagram account was hacked and the statement written about Wizkid didn’t come from here.“My account was hacked in the late hours of Monday morning and my Instagram account was compromised. I can guarantee that the statement written was not by my hand. I can only apologise for any confusion, this may have caused. I have now recovered my account,” she wrote.