Juliet Ibrahim, actress, and model, says It is harder to break up with someone you have had sex with.The Ghanaian superstar made in this known hinting that she is embarking on becoming celibate.Speaking via her Instagram page on Monday, she said: "How many of you know that it's harder for you to break up with someone you've slept with versus someone you haven't slept with? #celibacy #WaitUntil #atoasttolife".Recall that the curvy actress had said that she would no longer put aspects of her private life on social media.In her words, "Months ago I decided it was time to face my day job and thus took off aspects of my private life off my social media handles. Usually, I follow trending stories about me and have a good laugh but not today."The only story here is that I decided to take any form of relationship I have off my social media and focus on my life and my career while juggling 2 countries."This move has sent the media crazy with insinuations about my private life. Please note that it is all about my day job on my social media handles going forward. If I need to let the world know about what's going on in my private life, be rest assured that you will be the first to know."Until then, please disregard all fakes quotes allegedly coming from me and alleged interviews which never happened.God bless you all. Thank you for your love and support."Perhaps, Juliet made the decision because of the manner her relationship with Nigerian rapper, Iceberg slim ended. The drama began when Juliet pulled off all Slim's pictures from her Instagram page.In an interview with journalists at an event in Ghana Juliet recounted that they broke up on mutual grounds."I left the relationship myself. You don't need to go for anybody. I carried myself."When you are in love, you do crazy things and things happen."When asked if cheating was the reason for their split, she added, "I don't know because they say and I hear all sorts of things but people close to me know what happened. I wouldn't say because no matter what, I respect the people that I have been with. We broke up on a mutual term."I do not regret the relationship, you are not supposed to regret anything in life. You are supposed to learn, take it as a lesson."