



The Coalition of Public Interests Lawyers and Advocates (COPA) has asked the police to issue a warrant of arrest to Biodun Fatoyinbo, senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).





In a statement released in Abuja on Monday, Pelumi Olajengbesi, convener of COPA, said the police is not handling the rape allegation with the urgency and seriousness it deserves.





Busola Dakolo, a celebrity photographer and wife of Timi Dakolo, had accused Fatoyinbo of rape and filed a legal complaint to that effect.





Olajengbesi alleged that Mohammed Adamu, the inspector-general of police, is planning to transfer the case from Lagos to Abuja.

The coalition called on Adamu to ensure that justice is served.





“Our demands are simply that the matter is allowed its due course within the jurisdiction where the complaint was filed,” the statement read.





“We do hereby state emphatically that the Nigeria Police Force is not handling the Fatoyinbo rape allegation with the urgency and seriousness it deserves. This is wrong, condemnable and very much in disregard of the need to ensure that justice is done in the matter regardless of whose ox is gored.





“Transferring the case to Abuja from Lagos where it was originally filed prejudices the complainant while extending a kid’s glove to the accused who perhaps feel too connected to deign to go to Lagos to answer to the serious allegations against him.





“We are vehemently opposed to such a move and demand that this matter is thoroughly investigated and the accused invited to the place of domicile of the victim especially given the matter was filed there.





“We totally reject all attempts by the IGP to unduly transfer the matter to Abuja where the accused is resident. This is like giving the accused person a red carpet treatment when he should actually be thoroughly investigated.





“Though we acknowledge the fact that the IGP has the administrative discretion to transfer matters to any division or jurisdiction for proper investigation, we make bold to say that same must be exercised judiciously and professionally.”