



The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says it will not allow anyone to forcefully take over their ancestral lands for Ruga settlement.





The group also challenged the youth wing of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) to “do their worst” in the wake of the expiration of the 30-day ultimatum.





The IPOB was reacting to the deadline issued by the coalition of northern groups (CNGs) to governors opposed to the Ruga settlement to reconsider their decision.





In a statement by Emma Powerful, its spokesman, the group said it was ready to face the CNGs “in whatever shape they may want it”.





“IPOB is a peaceful movement and must remain so but cannot allow anybody to trample on us by forcing our people to release their ancestral land to them,” the statement read in part.





“We are aware that cattle business remains personal business in Nigeria and cannot change today.





“The community’s ancestral lands are gifts from the God, handed over to us to dwell, on which must not be taken over under any guise by the government or Fulani.





“We challenge Fulani Islamist terrorists including their Arewa youths to do their worst after the expiration of the so-called 30 days ultimatum as was widely reported in every national and international media.





“We are anxiously and eagerly waiting for them in whatever shape they may want it.”





The group advised the federal government and “those behind the plan to retrace their steps before it turned uncontrollable and claim more innocent lives”.





Earlier, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, had asked its people to be ready to defend themselves against “northern war mongers”.



