The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared that states in the South-East of Nigeria will not budge over the 30-day ultimatum handed to them by the Coalition of Northern Youths over the Federal Government’s suspension of the controversial Ruga programme.













The separatist group, in a press release signed by its publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, vowed not to yield to the demand for land for the implementation of the Ruga settlement programme in the South-East.





“IPOB will support ranching business but in your own private land not forcing people to release their ancestral land to anybody or Fulani people.





“IPOB is a peaceful movement and must remain so but cannot allow anybody to trample on us by forcing our people to release their ancestral land to them. We are aware that cattle business remains personal business in Nigeria and cannot change today.





“We advise federal government of Nigeria and those behind this evil plan to retrace their steps before it spills over, claims more innocent lives and becomes uncontrollable,” the statement read.





Powerful pointed out that communities’ ancestral lands were gifts from God, handed over to them to dwell, which must not be taken over under any guise by the government or an ethnic group.





“We challenge Fulani Islamists terrorists including their Arewa youths to do their worst after the expiration of the so-called 30 days ultimatum as was widely reported in every national and international media.





“We are anxiously and eagerly waiting for them in whatever shape they may want it,” IPOB averred.