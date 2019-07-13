



The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Saturday, condemned the killing of Mrs Funke Fasoranti, daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti by suspected Fulani herdsmen.





IPOB described the killing of Mrs Olakunrin as an attack on the South West which should not be accepted.





In a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the separatist group stated that the killers should not go unpunished.





The statement reads: “The brazen terror attack on Yoruba soil by Fulani terrorists yesterday must not go unanswered. Let the murder of the daughter of Afenifere Chairman Funke Fasoranti Olakunrin by Fulani terrorists be another sombre but timely reminder to the great Yoruba race and their media in particular that supporting evil has its unintended consequences.





“I hate to say it but this sad incident goes to underscore the prediction I made long ago – that this Govt of Nigeria as constituted from 2015 is a murderous Fulani Wahabbi cabal on a Jihadi mission to terrorise, subjugate and enslave everybody unfortunate enough to be part of the British colonial experiment gone mad called Nigeria.





“I specifically warned the Yoruba race and their dominant media that supporting Fulani atrocities against Biafra and suppression of the truth about the true identity of Jubril Aminu Al-Sudani because of Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition will not only be counter-productive but will turn around to consume them. They called me a merchant of hate speech. Today I ask them, what is happening?





“It is unfortunate that at a time of great peril like this, weak men hand-picked by the same Fulani caliphate that are persecuting everybody today, are the ones in charge of the leadership of the South. Fulani terror will only stop when we confront them with an equal force, mere words will not do it.





“The time for the mother of all popular resistance is now not tomorrow. Only an IPOB led mass revolution will save the day because we are the only ones with a history of resistance againt the vandals from the Sahel.





“The sooner the youths of the Middle Belt and South West rise up to join IPOB to dismantle the Zoo and chart a new course for the respective ethnic nationalities that make up Nigeria, the better our chances of survival or else we are all doomed.”