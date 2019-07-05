The General Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Apostle Nuhu Kure, has warned that there could be a revolution in the country if insecurity in the land was not nipped in the bud.Specifically, Kure cautioned that the Fulani herdsmen saga currently assailing the nation could jeopardise the existence of the country if not genuinely tackled by President Muhammadu Buhari’s governmentThe PFN scribe gave the warning in Ibadan when he called on the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Bishop Wale Oke who is also the National Vice President of the PFN.Kure who also visited the Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, deplored the economy and security situations in the country, stressing, “Yes, they may say the economy is growing, but the people are suffering. There is much anguish in the land.“There could be a revolution if nothing is done urgently. Again, one must warn that the persistent Fulani herdsmen saga can actually truncate our nation called Nigeria, now or later if not properly addressed.”He averred that with the level of consciousness among Nigerians, it would be difficult for the government to hoodwink them under any guise.He said, “Nigerians can no longer be caged. It will be difficult to carry out any lopsided agenda in the land again. Nigerians can hardly suffer anymore fool, gladly.”On the suspended Ruga scheme, the PFN National Secretary who is also the founder and President of the Throneroom Trust Ministry, Kafanchan, Kaduna State, said it was not something that the Federal Government could force down the throats of Nigerians by fiat.Rather, he called for the convocation of a national summit by the Federal Government where stakeholders would converge to iron out grey areas before such a scheme could be introduced.Kure who is also a member of the National Advisory Board of the PFN, however, assured that the church would continue to pray for Buhari and the nation.