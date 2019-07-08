



A witness for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ijeoma Peter Obi, Monday at the presidential election petition tribunal affirmed that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, conducted the February 23, presidential election with the use of server for the transmission of election results.





Obi who claimed to be an Information Communications and Technology expert also declared that he transmitted results from polling units to the INEC server in his capacity as Registration Area Technician shortlisted and trained by INEC for the 2019 polls.





It was only Obi that admitted transmitting election results to the INEC server as another witness, Adejuwitan Ebenezar Olalekan also admitted transmitting election results to INEC server.





Olalekan even told the tribunal that INEC server was automatic and embedded in the smart card reader for the purposes of transmitting results.

Further, Olalekan added that he personally transmitted results to INEC server through a code provided by the electoral umpire, saying that the server was connected to the smart card reader.





But under cross-examination by Buhari’s counsel, Wale Olanipekun, the Witness said that he did not know President Muhammadu Buhari as second respondent in Atiku’s petition.





Also under cross-examination by Fagbemi, the witness admitted not serving as presiding officer for INEC but only was shortlisted by the electoral body.





It would be recalled that the PDP witnesses were called to testify for the opposition party over alleged election malpractices, corruption, irregularities and violence against the conduct of the election through which Buhari was re-elected as President.





However, the first Witness, Buba Galadima who adopted his statement made on oath said under cross-examination by Buhari’s counsel, Olanipekun that he supported Buhari in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 presidential elections but parted ways with him due to Buhari’s alleged unfulfilled electioneering promises.





Galadima said that he supported Atiku in the 2019 election because he was a better candidate who is more educated, God-fearing and capable of providing good governance in the country.





The Witness, however, denied parting ways with Buhari because he was denied privileges but insisted that Buhari failed to protect lives and property and did not allow the rule of law to prevail.





Also under cross-examination by the APC counsel, Lateef Fagbemi, Galadima further told the tribunal that he was not a member of the PDP and that his party – Reformed All Progressives Congress, RAPC, had an understanding with Atiku and the PDP on how to provide good governance and, ensure security of lives and property and allow the rule of law to prevail.