



Chidoka, an agent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says Mahmood Yakubu, national chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) “consistently” told party agents of a server.





Chidoka, number one on the petitioners list, said this on Friday when he was being cross-examined by Yunus Usman, counsel to INEC.





The former minister of aviation served as an agent of the PDP at the national collation centre.





While under cross-examintion, Osita told the tribunal that he was not there when INEC officials transmitted results to the server.

“I have not seen it but INEC chairman consistently told us of a server,” he said in response to Usman’s question.





When asked if he was there when results were being transmitted to to a server of INEC, he said “no.”





He added that he did not have particulars about the server. The petitioners, citing the server, had claimed that Atiku Abubakar polled 18,356,732 votes while President Muhammadu Buhari secured 16,741,430.





Chidoka said although he was born in 1971, he knows that Atiku was born on November 25, 1946.





“It is not biological possibly to know but I know that Nigeria got independence in 1960,” he said.





He said his deposition at the court were formed from reports he got from party agents across the country.





Before Chidoka’s testimony, the petitioners tendered an additional 3,451 results sheets as evidence.





They had earlier tendered 1,353 result sheets.