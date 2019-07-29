



Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has alleged threat to the lives of his daughter, Uloma Nwosu and other members of his family, by the Imo State Government.





He claimed that a top government official in the state allegedly ordered thugs to attack Uloma in Owerri, the state capital.





Okorocha, who spoke through his Personal Assistant, Dr. Ebere Nzewuji, said the thugs were clearly seen in a trending video, holding Mrs. Nwosu hostage while claiming that they were given special order to seize her vehicle until the arrival of the top Imo government functionary to the scene.





Addressing journalists in Abuja over the weekend, Nzewuji stated that the incident threw people of the area into panic as residents scampered for dear lives.





He said, “You will recollect that few days ago, members said to be from the Imo State recovery team went to her shop, looted things and said they were government property.





“And remember, that they went again to the former first lady’s shop and carted away some containers.





“These were gift items and souvenirs that the former first lady gives out to first ladies and dignitaries on her annual August meeting including items that were sold by her in her furniture shop.





“These things happening in Imo State is very serious. It will lead to a total breakdown of law and order in the state if care is not taken.





“We have reported to the police, even from the last incident and we don’t think any serious action has been taken so far.





“So, we are calling on the authorities to do something about it before there is a breakdown of law and order.”





Okorocha and his successor, Governor Emeka Ihedioha, have been entangled in a political tussle even before May 29, 2019 hand over.





EFCC had a few weeks ago sealed properties owned by the former governor of the state and his family following their failure to appear for questioning.







