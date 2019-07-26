



Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo state, says officials in the government of Emeka Ihedioha, his successor, are looting goods at All-in Supermarket owned by his wife.





The supermarket, which has been sealed by the operatives of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is in Owerri, the state capital.





In a statement issued on his behalf by Sam Onwuemeodo, his spokesman, Okorocha alleged that officials of Ihedioha’s government visited the property after it was sealed by the EFCC.





“This is to inform all men and women of goodwill, that barely two days after the agents of the Economic & Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, had marked the ALL – IN SHOP owned by the wife of the former governor, Dr. Mrs. Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha, located at Naze near Owerri, for investigation also following Flood of Petitions written to the Commission by the PDP government in the State, the leader and members of the government’s Committee on the ‘Recovery of Government Property’ invaded the shop today being Friday, July 26, 2019, and looted the goods there, including the ones inside the containers parked inside the premises of the Shop,” the statement read.





“We had told all those who cared to hear us that the PDP government in the state is out for witch-hunting just to intimidate opponents, otherwise why invading and looting a shop with furniture and baby goods, already marked for investigation by the EFCC.





“And the containers they looted have been in the premises of the shop before the EFCC agents came and marked the shop for investigation last Tuesday. The question now is, what if at the end of the day, the EFCC’s investigation establishes that this shop has no relationship with the last administration.”





He accused the committee set up by Ihedioha to recover properties which were “looted” by the previous administration of witch-hunt.





The committee is led by Jasper Ndubuaku.





“Obviously, Jasper Ndubuka and his gang are not recovering any property but are on a looting spree. They were the ones who petitioned the EFCC. And EFCC came and marked the investments they had mentioned in their petitions for investigation,” he said.





“Then, why going to loot the same establishments marked by EFCC for investigation? If Governor Ihedioha had asked questions and if he meant well, he would not have entrusted such sensitive task into the hands of a man like Jasper Ndubuaku.”