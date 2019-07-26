



Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Festus Keyamo on Friday said he will unbundle the Supreme Court if appointed the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice.





Keyamo spoke while he was being screened by the Senate for a ministerial appointment and he answered every questions thrown at him by the lawmakers.





According to him, all cases should not be allowed be handled at the Supreme Court in Abuja alone, as the court should be decentralised.





He said there should be one Supreme Court in each of the six geographical regions of the country to attend to cases such as land matters and others that normally get to the Abuja Supreme Court.





Keyamo said he could not see himself being the AGF for four years without unbundling the Supreme Court for better performance.





He said the National Supreme Court should be left to handle cases arising from electoral matters, interpretation of the constitution and key important issues rather treating all cases.





According to him, most cases should be resolved at the regional Supreme Court which should not get to the national apex court.





Keyamo also said the the AGF should also not be given the power of the judiciary, adding also that new parties should show capacity on small level before contesting for presidency.





He also said governance is activism and that “I don’t want to die without making a loud statement for the poor and downtrodden. We have great activists even as senators. The greatest activists are those in government and people in the legislature.”