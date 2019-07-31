President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, disclosed that he will assign portfolio to members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) who have been confirmed by the Senate at the point of inauguration.The President, however, did not mention any particular date for the inauguration of the new ministers.Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, commended the Senate for its diligence and prompt confirmation of his ministerial nominees.He said: “Specific portfolios shall be assigned with the inauguration of the cabinet.”Buhari also expressed satisfaction in the process which he described as swift and efficient.According to the President, the people of Nigeria want results, and with this list of ministers, we are confident they shall be delivered.“This is a fine, capable and committed group of individuals. Working together, they shall help achieve what we all want and labour toward: a secure, prosperous, corruption-free nation in which nobody is left behind, and talents can flourish.“The executive approaches this 9th National Assembly with a renewed spirit of openness and enthusiasm. Where once we sometimes found impasse, we welcome collaboration; where once suspicion took hold, together, we shall demonstrate mutual trust.“Scrutiny should never mean deadlock but proper governance. And with a new swathe of national legislators and ministers, we are confident the executive and the legislature can – in partnership – unleash the change Nigerians deserve,” he added.