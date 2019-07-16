



Governor Emeka Ihedioha, on Tuesday, re-instituted the monthly clean-up exercise in Imo State.





A statement by Chibuike Onyeukwu, his chief press secretary, said a Planning, Sensitization and Implementation Committee headed by former governor Ikedi Ohakim, has been set up.





It noted that: “Monthly Governor’s Prize will be given to the cleanest local government area in the state as well as the cleanest autonomous community, primary school and secondary school, respectively in each LGA.





“The committee is to source for sponsorships and partners, organize Ihedioha Green Volunteers, create and manage brand materials, publicity and media, organize and manage the evacuation of refuse and dump sites, enforce total compliance, recommend and organize Governor’s Prize and Audit and handover for August committee.”





The committee has the Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade as deputy chairman, with Hon. Alex Emeziem, the ENTRACO Chairman as Secretary.





Others are Commissioner of Police, Imo State, Chairman, State Council of Traditional Rulers, Coordinating Chairman of LGAs, Students’ Union presidents of IMSU, FUTO, Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo State Polytechnic, AIFCE, FECOLART, State Chairmen of CAN, NURTW, NUT, NLC, PFN and COREN.





Also in the committee are Chinedu Chukwuonye, Okechukwu Opara, Prince Eze Ugochukwu, Rex Okoro and Mrs. Beatrice Nkwo.