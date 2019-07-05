The recency of a picture of Elisha Abbo, Adamawa north lawmaker, who assaulted an attendant at a sex toy shop in Abuja, with Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police trending online has been denied by the police.In the picture, Abbo was seen seated next to Adamu.In the heat of the matter, some social media users had opined that the police give preferential treatment to lawmakers.It was learnt that on a Whatsapp platform, someone had alleged that the IGP was visited by Abbo over the scandal that was trailing him.The police had invited Abbo, following the release of a closed circuit television (CCTV) footage where the senator was seen hitting a woman at a shop after which he asked the policemen attached to him to arrest her.After a public display of outrage by social media users, the IGP had ordered that a “comprehensive investigation” be carried out on the incident.Amid the reports of the picture, the police issued a statement to clarify that the picture was taken at the office of Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, during a security meeting with northern traditional rulers.“The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a picture of Senator Abbo Elisha purportedly having a conversation with the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni,” the statement read.“Needless to state that the picture was taken in Governor El-Rufai’s office when the IGP paid the Governor a courtesy visit during a Security meeting with the Northern Traditional Rulers in Kaduna on April 30th, 2019.“Whatever may be the motive behind the display of the picture at the time when the Senator is under investigation, be it known that the IGP, a public servant, interacts with every Nigerian, irrespective of their status, political leaning, tribe or religion, etc in the course of discharging his duties as the number one Cop of the Nation.“The public should, therefore, disregard the obviously mischievous intentions of the author of the post.”